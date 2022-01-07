Tokyo stocks end flat on bargain hunting, COVID concerns in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Friday as dip-buying after the Nikkei index's sharp fall the previous day was offset by concerns over a COVID-19 resurgence in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 9.31 points, or 0.03 percent, from Thursday at 28,478.56. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.33 points, or 0.07 percent, lower at 1,995.68. Decliners were led by land transportation, and electric appliance issues, while mining and bank issues led gainers.