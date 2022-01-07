Baseball: Maeda hoping for September comeback after elbow surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery to restore his pitching arm last fall, said Friday he is hopeful he can return during the 2022 season. "Even if I can return, it will be around September. It's not a zero percent chance," Maeda told reporters in Tokyo, hinting at the possibility of a midseason comeback. "Even if it doesn't happen, it's nothing to be depressed about. In that case, I'll just come back healthy next year." The 33-year-old Japanese is expected to resume playing catch during spring training in mid-February. After an incredible 1...