Soccer: Yoshida provides assist, goes off injured in Sampdoria loss

Japan captain Maya Yoshida set up a goal before going off injured as Sampdoria lost 2-1 at home against Cagliari on Thursday in the Italian Serie A. The 33-year-old center-back set up forward Manolo Gabbiadini for the 18th-minute opener as he chested down a cross from the right into the path of his former Southampton teammate, who struck high into the net at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. But Yoshida went off six minutes into the second half with a right hamstring injury and Alessandro Deiola leveled four minutes later for the visitors. Leonardo Pavoletti scored a 71st-minute winner, again fr...