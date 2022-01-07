Soccer: Kumagai, Iwabuchi among 23-woman Japan squad for Asian Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Bayern Munich defender Saki Kumagai and Arsenal forward Mana Iwabuchi were among the 23-member Japan squad named Friday for the women's Asian Cup, starting Jan. 20 in India. Manager Futoshi Ikeda also called up Angel City attacker Jun Endo for the first time since taking charge of Nadeshiko Japan in October. The Asian Cup doubles as the continent's qualifier for the 2023 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. West Ham midfielder Yui Hasegawa and versatile new Linkoping signing Saori Takarada were the other two players based overseas. "We want to make sure we secure World...