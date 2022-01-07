Japan's 7-Eleven in China fined for describing Taiwan as country

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co.'s China-based 7-Eleven convenience store business has been fined for describing Taiwan as an independent country on its website, Chinese authorities said Friday. The authorities also criticized the company for displaying maps that do not contain Chinese names for the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, claimed by Beijing, as well as for several islets in the South China Sea. The Beijing municipal government has imposed fines of 150,000 yuan ($23,532) on Seven & i, according to the authorities. China and democratic Taiwan have been governed separately s...