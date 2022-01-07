Soccer: Japan to grant China, Saudi teams entry for World Cup q'fiers

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is set to allow China and Saudi Arabia's men's soccer teams to enter the country for their 2022 World Cup final Asian qualifying matches through early February, a source close to the matter said Friday. While the government is banning new entries by nonresident foreign nationals to Japan to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the matches were deemed special cases given their public interest and urgency, the source said. Second-place Japan will host China on Jan. 27 and Group B leaders Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1, both at Saitama Stadium. The governm...