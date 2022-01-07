U.S. economy adds smaller-than-expected 199,000 jobs in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy added 199,000 nonfarm jobs in December, while the unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage point from November to 3.9 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls fell short of the market consensus of an increase of 400,000, even before reflecting much of the impact of the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has led COVID-19 cases to skyrocket around the holiday season in the United States. The department revised upward the nonfarm payrolls data reported for November from a rise of 210,000 to 249,000. The October figure was also re...