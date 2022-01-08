Japan overturns decision to cancel U.S. drone acquisition

Newsfrom Japan

Japan overturned in 2020 its decision to cancel acquisition of U.S.-made reconnaissance drones due to their massive costs out of consideration to then U.S. President Donald Trump, who was promoting U.S. weapons exports, according to sources close to the matter. The government of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had told Washington in the spring of 2020 that it would not purchase the Global Hawk drones, but revoked the decision in the summer after Tokyo scrapped in June that year its planned deployment of U.S.-developed land-based Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense systems, they said. The abo...