Global tax reform deal to require U.S. participation to be effective

Newsfrom Japan

A global deal to ensure major international firms including IT giants pay their fair share of tax no matter where they are located will stipulate the participation of the United States as a requirement to become effective, Japanese government sources said Saturday. Since the tech giants known as GAFA including Google LLC and Apple Inc. are all based in the United States, the requirement is aimed at preventing the country's withdrawal from the deal before implementation, they said. The tax deal, which includes a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, was worked out through internation...