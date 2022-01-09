Nippon Life to encourage more firms to reduce CO2 emissions

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Life Insurance Co. will urge foreign companies it invests in to bring carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050, expanding its existing request for domestic firms to do so, the insurer's President Hiroshi Shimizu said. The major Japanese institutional investor, which holds about 10 trillion yen ($87 billion) worth of equities and corporate bonds in the country, will draw up an interim target for 2030 in the near future to achieve a decarbonized society and request investees to take measures to cut CO2 emissions, Shimizu said. "The role of supporting corporations attentively and pushi...