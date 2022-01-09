World gets taste for Japanese gin as exports hit record high in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Gin produced in Japan, especially craft gin, has gained popularity overseas in recent years for its distinct flavor, with exports of the distilled alcoholic beverage hitting an all-time high in 2021. According to Osaka Customs, Japan exported 3,714 kiloliters of gin between January and October in 2021 worth about 2.57 billion yen ($22 million). The export value in the first 10 months of 2021 surpassed the 2.28 billion yen logged in the whole of 2019, the previous all-time high. While the export value was only 1 million yen in 2011, there has been a significant increase in shipments since 2016 ...