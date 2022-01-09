Man arrested after holding "yakiniku" restaurant manager hostage

Newsfrom Japan

Police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man who held the manager of a "yakiniku" grilled meat restaurant in Tokyo hostage and claimed he had planted a bomb in the establishment, later telling police he wanted to eat grilled meat before being nabbed, investigative sources said. No one was injured, and only a fake bomb was found in the restaurant in Shibuya Ward, the sources said. The suspect, Akito Araki, allegedly told the manager he wanted to copy recent attacks on trains, suggesting he may have drawn inspiration from the Oct. 31 attack on a Keio Line train in Tokyo in which a man stabbed a p...