70% of Japan firms keep, expand business in Myanmar even after coup

Newsfrom Japan

About 70 percent of Japanese companies investing in Myanmar will either maintain or expand their operations in the Southeast Asian country in a year or two despite the severe hit to its economy from last year's military coup and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Japan External Trade Organization report. The report quoted a JETRO survey as saying 52.3 percent will maintain current levels of operations in Myanmar and 13.5 percent will expand them, while 27.5 percent will scale back their business in the country and 6.7 percent will withdraw from the country or move their operations to a t...