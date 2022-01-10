Basketball: Hachimura makes NBA season debut for Wizards

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura made his NBA season debut for the Washington Wizards on Sunday, coming off the bench in a 102-100 win over the Orlando Magic. The Japan national team star missed 39 regular season games after the Wizards allowed him to sit out training camp for personal reasons. He had been gradually ramping up toward his NBA return since arriving in Washington in October. Hachimura checked into the game at Orlando's Amway Center midway through the first quarter and opened his account from the free throw line before registering his first field goal on a baseline dunk. He finished with six points ...