Japan to help Indonesia cut emissions with ammonia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Indonesia agreed Monday to promote the use of ammonia in generating power in the Southeast Asian country in an effort to cut its carbon dioxide emissions, especially as Jakarta aims to go carbon free by 2060. Meeting in Jakarta, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda and Indonesian energy minister Arifin Tasrif signed a memorandum on cooperation over power generation that mixes coal with ammonia, a substance that does not emit CO2 when burned. Japan has leading technology for the type of power generation. Hagiuda and Arifin also agreed to push forward cooperation in the fields of ...