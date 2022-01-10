Japan to keep strict border rules till Feb. amid Omicron spread

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to maintain its strict border restrictions of barring almost all new entries by foreign nationals until late February in a bid to stave off the Omicron variant amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, sources familiar with the matter said Monday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce the measure possibly on Tuesday, with focus on whether he will make exceptions for some entries including government-sponsored foreign exchange students, who have largely been unable to enter the country. Japan has banned new entries by foreigners worldwide since Nov. 30 in response to ...