Mizuho Financial taps executive Kihara as new president

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has decided to promote Masahiro Kihara, the senior executive officer of the Japanese banking group, to become its new president replacing Tatsufumi Sakai in April as part of a reshuffle of top leadership over a series of system failures, sources close to the matter said Monday. Mizuho Financial Group announced in November that Chairman Yasuhiro Sato, President Sakai and Mizuho Bank President Koji Fujiwara would all step down in the spring. According to the sources, a panel mainly consisting of outside board members agreed on Monday to promote Kihara, 56, as the succ...