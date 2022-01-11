Tokyo stocks open lower on concerns over Fed policy tightening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on the Dow Jones index and weighed down by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 32.87 points, or 0.12 percent, from Friday to 28,445.69. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.28 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,990.40. Decliners were led by mining, electric appliance and metal product issues...