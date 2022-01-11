Mizuho hit by issues with online business banking services

Newsfrom Japan

Mizuho Bank said Tuesday its business customers are experiencing troubles using its online banking services, in yet another system failure to hit the major Japanese bank. The clients have been faced with problems when attempting to log in to their online accounts since 8 a.m. with the bank saying it has instead asked customers to make transactions using ATMs. The latest system trouble comes after Japan's financial authorities ordered the bank and its parent Mizuho Financial Group Inc. in November to improve their operations and clarify management responsibility for a series of system failures.