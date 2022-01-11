Tokyo stocks fall in morning on COVID resurgence in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning amid concerns over a recent surge in coronavirus infections in Japan while prospects for tighter monetary policy in the United States also hurt investor sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 247.25 points, or 0.87 percent, from Friday to 28,231.31. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.46 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,981.22. Decliners were led by electric appliance, mining, and metal product issues.