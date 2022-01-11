Soccer: 54-year-old Miura joins 4th-tier club led by his brother

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest active player in Japanese professional soccer at age 54, has moved to Suzuka Point Getters on loan from relegation side Yokohama FC, the two clubs said Tuesday. Miura, who is in his 37th season as a player, joins a club in the fourth tier Japan Football League run by his older brother Yasutoshi Miura, who is both the head coach and general manager. "I am grateful for the opportunity to play here and will do my best to contribute to the club on the pitch," the former Japan striker said in a statement. Miura, nicknamed "King Kazu," turns 55 next month. Suzuka, based i...