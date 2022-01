Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Jan. 12: -- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers' meeting, release Sakura Report on regional economies for January. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for November at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for December at 2 p.m. -- Ueno Zoological Gardens to show giant panda twins born in June 2021 to people selected by lottery through Jan. 14.