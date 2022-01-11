Nikkei extends losses for 3rd day on worries over Japan COVID surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell for the third straight session Tuesday on concerns that a recent surge in coronavirus infections in Japan may hinder economic activity. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 256.08 points, or 0.90 percent, from Friday at 28,222.48. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.86 points, or 0.44 percent, lower at 1,986.82. Decliners were led by electric appliance, metal product and precision instrument issues.