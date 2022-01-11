Tokyo theater showing foreign film masterpieces nearly 50 yrs closing

Newsfrom Japan

Iwanami Hall, a Tokyo theater famous for screening art films from around the world, said Tuesday it will shut down on July 29, ending its nearly half-century run as a cinema due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The venue, which can accommodate about 200 people, opened in 1968 as a cultural hall and began screening movies in 1974. It is widely considered a pioneer in small theaters showing independent films in Japan. Iwanami Hall has mainly shown literary works as well as documentaries with social and ideological themes, attracting movie lovers in Tokyo and beyond. Among the films sc...