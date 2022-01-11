Toyota, SoftBank Group among top-tier firms in Tokyo bourse shakeup

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. are among the 1,841 firms that will be placed in the highest trading tier when the Tokyo Stock Exchange implements its reorganization plan on April 4, the bourse operator said Tuesday. The restructuring by Japan Exchange Group Inc., known as JPX, is aimed at improving market availability and luring foreign investment. The current four trading sections will be reorganized into three -- "Prime," "Standard" and "Growth." The top-tier Prime section, equivalent to the current First Section, will have greater focus on liquidity with an eye to attracting a ...