Japan Nov. economic index up for 2nd month in row, pace quickens

Newsfrom Japan

A key index reflecting the state of the Japanese economy in November rose at the second quickest pace since comparable data became available in January 1985 due to a recovery in automobile production, government data showed Tuesday. The Cabinet Office's coincident index of business conditions for the reporting month advanced 3.8 points to 93.6 for the second consecutive month of increase against the 2015 base of 100. It was up 1.1 points in October, when Japan's latest coronavirus state of emergency was lifted. The pace of increase in November equals that logged in October 2020 and marks the b...