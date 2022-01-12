Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks bounced back Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors bought back a wide range of issues after the Nikkei index closed the previous day at its lowest level in about three weeks. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 385.32 points, or 1.37 percent, from Tuesday to 28,607.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 24.62 points, or 1.24 percent, at 2,011.44. Every industry category gained ground except for marine transportation and insurance issues. Gainers were led by mining...