U.S. reiterates call for dialogue after N. Korea's missile test

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Tuesday reiterated its call on North Korea to cease provocations and engage in dialogue over its nuclear program, after Pyongyang conducted its second missile test in less than a week. Although North Korea has not responded to Washington's request for dialogue for "some time now," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "we continue to believe that dialogue, we continue to believe that diplomacy is the best path forward." "And we're going to continue to plot out that course with our allies, to work in lockstep with our allies and our partners, and we will be ready if th...