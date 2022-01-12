Tokyo stocks sharply higher in morning on dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply higher Wednesday morning as investors bought back a wide range of issues after the Nikkei index closed the previous day at its lowest level in about three weeks. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 525.73 points, or 1.86 percent, from Tuesday to 28,748.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 28.38 points, or 1.43 percent, at 2,015.20. Gainers were led by mining, metal product and marine transportation issues.