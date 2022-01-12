BOJ lifts economic views on all 9 regions despite Omicron spread

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday raised its economic assessments on all nine regions in the country even as uncertainty over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus remains. In the quarterly Sakura report, the central bank said the nine areas reported economic conditions had been "picking up" or had shown "signs of a pick-up," reflecting a recovery in the services sector, which had been damaged by the pandemic. The report came after COVID-19 curbs were fully lifted in October, paving the way for economic activity to recover. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said during a virtual meeting of the bank's...