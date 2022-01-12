Nikkei jumps nearly 2% after 3-day losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended nearly 2 percent higher Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as investors scooped up battered shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 543.18 points, or 1.92 percent, from Tuesday at 28,765.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 32.54 points, or 1.64 percent, higher at 2,019.36. The only industry categories not to gain ground were the insurance, and electric power and gas sectors. Major gainers were led by mining, marine transportation and metal product issues.