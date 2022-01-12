Japan, Singapore vow to keep TPP free trade pact's high standards

Newsfrom Japan

Trade ministers of Japan and Singapore on Wednesday pledged to maintain the high standards of market access and rules of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, which China and Taiwan made a bid to join last year, Japan's government said. In a joint statement, Japanese trade minister Koichi Hagiuda and his Singaporean counterpart Gan Kim Yong confirmed their countries' commitment to "building a free and fair rules-based trading system including through maintaining" the high standards of the deal, according to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Japan and Singapore are part ...