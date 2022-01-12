Toyota tops global auto sales in 2021 for 2nd year in row

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. ranked top in global auto sales in 2021, beating Volkswagen AG of Germany for the second consecutive year amid an easing of the parts supply crunch in Southeast Asia, data showed Wednesday. Volkswagen said the same day its global sales last year fell 4.5 percent to 8.88 million vehicles, lower than the 9.56 million vehicles sold worldwide by Toyota between January and November 2021. Toyota's sales include those sold by its group's minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck manufacturer Hino Motors Ltd. Disruptions to the parts supply chain due to the coronavirus pandemic...