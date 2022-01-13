U.S. sanctions N. Koreans aiding weapons programs after missile tests

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five North Koreans based in Russia and China over their alleged ties to Pyongyang's weapons-development programs, following recent ballistic missile tests by the secretive country. The actions are part of ongoing U.S. efforts to counter North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and target its "continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a press release. "The DPRK's latest missile launches ...