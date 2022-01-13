Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking, woes over COVID surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as investors locked in gains from the Nikkei index's roughly 2 percent increase the previous day, while concerns over a recent surge in coronavirus infections in Japan also weighed on the market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 160.75 points, or 0.56 percent, from Wednesday to 28,604.91. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.72 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,010.64. Decliners were led by precision instrument, retail and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the do...