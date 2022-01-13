Mizuho Financial to promote Seiji Imai as chairman

Newsfrom Japan

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is planning to appoint Deputy President Seiji Imai as its new chairman to replace Yasuhiro Sato in April following a series of technical disruptions, corporate sources said Thursday. The appointment of Imai, 59, who is 10 years younger than the current chairman, is seen as part of the Japanese banking group's efforts to transform its corporate culture and restore public confidence. Mizuho Bank, one of the country's megabanks, has been hit by 10 system failures since February last year, with transactions temporarily suspended at about 80 percent of its ATMs in one ca...