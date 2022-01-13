Tokyo stocks lower in morning amid COVID surge, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning on concerns that a recent surge in coronavirus infections in Japan may hinder economic activity, while sentiment was also hurt by the yen strengthening against the U.S. dollar overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 247.72 points, or 0.86 percent, from Wednesday to 28,517.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 11.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,007.64. Decliners were led by retail, precision instrument and land transportation issues.