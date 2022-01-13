Indonesia to partially lift coal export ban

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesia will partially lift its one-month ban on coal exports imposed on Jan. 1, the Indonesian coordinating minister said Thursday. Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan said companies that fulfilled their requirements in 2021 to sell a portion of their output for domestic power generation would be allowed to start exporting and that 37 vessels previously loaded with coal would be allowed to leave the country. Indonesia, the world's biggest coal exporter, implemented the export ban to prioritize its domestic coal-fired power plants. But several countries...