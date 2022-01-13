Tokyo stocks slip on fears over COVID surge in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday on concern that a recent surge in coronavirus infections in Japan may set back economic activity. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 276.53 points, or 0.96 percent, from Wednesday at 28,489.13. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.78 points, or 0.68 percent, lower at 2,005.58. Decliners were led by precision instrument, retail and service issues.