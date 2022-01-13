Fast Retailing Sept.-Nov. net profit climbs on strong Uniqlo demand

Newsfrom Japan

Fast Retailing Co. said Thursday its net profit in the September-November period rose 33.0 percent from a year earlier to 93.59 billion yen ($820 million), reflecting upbeat sales of its Uniqlo casual clothing in key markets including the United States and Europe. The operator of the Uniqlo and GU clothing brands said operating profit in the first quarter of its business year rose 5.6 percent to 119.41 billion yen on sales of 627.39 billion yen, up 1.2 percent. Fast Retailing maintained its full-year net profit outlook through August at 175.00 billion yen.