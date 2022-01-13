Japan, Thailand to launch new energy initiative for decarbonization

Japan and Thailand agreed on Thursday to launch new energy policy dialogue and implement joint projects to promote decarbonization, Japan's industry ministry said, as the two countries aim for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda and his Thai counterpart Supattanapong Punmeechaow signed a memorandum for the new initiatives during talks in Bangkok, according to the Japanese ministry. Under the dialogue framework, a comprehensive long-term program will be launched along with joint projects to be carried out through cooperation...