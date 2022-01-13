TSMC hails Japan plant as special case in overseas expansion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s chairman said Thursday its Japan venture with a Sony Group Corp. subsidiary is a special case as the company typically seeks full ownership in overseas plants. Mark Liu was referring to a $7 billion plant the world's largest contract manufacturer of semiconductor chips will build in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, as the company reported record net profit and sales in the business year through December. "We have a very large customer who (has) a single technology, and we can also leverage their operating in manufacturing experiences in Japan, w...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia