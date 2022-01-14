Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, fears over COVID surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, weighed down by overnight falls on Wall Street and concerns over a recent spike in coronavirus infections in Japan. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 346.60 points, or 1.22 percent, from Thursday to 28,142.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 27.50 points, or 1.37 percent, at 1,978.08. Decliners were led by service, real estate and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.11-13 yen compared with 114.12-22 yen in New York and 114.40-42 yen in Tokyo at 5 ...