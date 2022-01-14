Japan to cut plastic waste from April via new Cabinet ordinance

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Cabinet approved Friday an ordinance obliging businesses to reduce the use of 12 types of disposable plastic items like cutlery and straws from April as part of a push to protect the environment through a reduction in plastic waste. Companies that handed out more than 5 tons of disposable plastic items, including combs and clothes hangers, to customers in the previous fiscal year will be subject to the restriction. Those targeted possibly include operators of convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and laundries. Businesses can choose how to cut down on the amount of plastic they use, ...