Japan wholesale prices up 8.5% in Dec., 2nd highest jump on record

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's wholesale prices jumped 8.5 percent from a year earlier in December, marking the second-highest increase on record amid higher crude oil and commodity prices, Bank of Japan data showed Friday. The rise in the prices of goods traded between companies followed a record 9.2 percent gain in November and marked the 10th straight month of growth, an indication that upward pressure on consumer prices is persisting. The BOJ data also showed wholesale prices gained 4.8 percent in 2021, the highest since comparable data became available in 1981, reflecting rising energy prices that came with a g...