Nikkei briefly falls over 2% in morning on Fed policy fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly declining over 2 percent, on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy more than initially anticipated. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 543.43 points, or 1.91 percent, from Thursday to 27,945.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 40.46 points, or 2.02 percent, at 1,965.12. Decliners were led by service, machinery and real estate issues.