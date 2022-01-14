S. Korea raises interest rate to 1.25%, pre-pandemic level

South Korea's central bank raised its key interest rate to 1.25 percent, its pre-pandemic level, on Friday amid growing concerns over inflation. The decision to lift the benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point, the third hike in five months, comes amid a sharp rise in housing prices, while low interest rates have caused a surge in household debts. In March 2020 the Bank of Korea cut the key rate to 0.75 percent and to a record low of 0.5 percent in May that year to tackle the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea's consumer price index rose 3.7 percent in December fr...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia