N. Korea raps U.S. for escalating situation by expanding sanctions

North Korea on Friday criticized the United States for intentionally escalating matters by expanding sanctions, claiming that beefing up its national defense capabilities is the legitimate right of a sovereign state. North Korea's recent development of a new weapon "did not target any specific country or force," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, days after the latest in a series of missile tests. Earlier this month, North Korea launched on two separate occasions what it calls a newly developed hypersonic missile. Following t...