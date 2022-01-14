Pfizer seeks approval for oral COVID-19 pill in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Pfizer Japan Inc. said Friday it has applied to the Japanese health ministry for approval of its COVID-19 pill which, if granted, would make it the second oral drug for mild coronavirus cases available in the country. The new drug application for Paxlovid, a combination of two antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, comes at a time when Japan is battling its sixth surge of COVID-19 cases amid a spread of the Omicron variant, with Japan already agreeing to procure enough of the drug for 2 million people. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier in the week a final agreement with the Japane...