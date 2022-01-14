Tokyo stocks down on Fed policy fears, Japan's COVID surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy this year, while concerns over increasing COVID-19 infections in Japan also weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 364.85 points, or 1.28 percent, from Thursday at 28,124.28, its lowest closing level since Dec. 20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 27.92 points, or 1.39 percent, lower at 1,977.66. Decliners were led by service, real estate and machinery issues.